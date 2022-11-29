Mirzapur 3 heads to Goa: Ali Fazal says, ‘I never thought I would say this ever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal's Instagram post

The versatile actor, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle to announce that Mirzapur 3 will be shot in Goa. In the photo, the actor sits in a spacious room, dressed casually looking towards the window. Ali captioned his post, ” I never thought i would say this ever – but lets just say Mirzapur heads to Goa . Picture it. Imagine it. Send in your reasons. Or call my bluff ! If it is.” Ali Fazal plays the role of ‘Guddu’ Pandit in the show, who gets entangled in a deadly world of gangsters. The actor recently tied the knot with Bollywood actress Richa Chaddha in an intimate ceremony on 4th October this year.

See the post here:

Recently his wife Richa faced severe backlash over her Galwan comment controversy. For the unversed, Richa Chadha courted controversy after she reacted to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, about the Army always being ready to take back territories in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Her tweet read, “Galwan says hi.” The Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese forces led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Though she deleted the tweet, several celebrities openly criticised her, including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon. Following the backlash, Chadha had issued an apology on social media, saying she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

Mirzapur is a crime thriller focussing on the small UP town and the intertwined fates of two families. One is led by the local strongman and don Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), while the other by Ali’s Guddu. The show also stars Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Lilliput. The previous seasons also saw Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divyenndu.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur streams on Amazon Prime Video and has been hailed as one of the most popular and impactful Indian web series.

