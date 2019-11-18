Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya shares teaser and makes strong debut on Instagram

One of the much-awaited web series Mirzapur is coming back with its second two titled as Mirzapur 2 which will hit out in the year 2020 on Amazon Prime original. After much wait, the makers released the teaser of the show on the occasion of one-year anniversary which originally released on November 16 last year. Not only this, another interesting element was attached to the same and it was none other than actor Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleena Bhaiya's debut on Instagram.

The actor shared the teaser and made a strong appearance on the photo-sharing app. Captioning the video, he wrote, "instagram #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #MirzapurS2 @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies (sic)."

The video begins with the ace actor saying in the voiceover, "Jo aaya hai woh jayega bhi. Bas marzi hamaari hogi," later which the camera pans over visuals of burning bodies by the river bank. Later the visual shows of the chair, or the throne, with Kaleen Bhaiya sitting on it. The voice adds, "Mirzapur ke chahne walon, salgirah mubaarak ho."

