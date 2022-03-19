Mira Rajput slams tweet criticising Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's outfit amid ongoing war with Russia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput slammed US financial expert Peter Schiff over his tweet about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's outfit during his recent address to the US Congress. While netizens appreciated the Ukrainian leader for his poignant speech, Schiff condemned him for wearing a casual green coloured t-shirt for the virtual meeting. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Mira shared a screenshot of Zelenskyy's appearance and criticised Schiff for his narrow approach.

Peter Schiff had tweeted, ''I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States.''

Defending Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mira shared Schiff's tweet and wrote, "You'd ask him to wear cufflinks if you could... Seriously!" She also added, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis?"

