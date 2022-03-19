Ukrainian security staff thanks Ram Charan for sending medicine, money amid on-going war with Russia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan helps Ukrainian security staff

Amid the on-going Russia-Ukraine war, Ram Charan sent medicine, money and other essentials to a member of his security staff in Ukraine. A video posted by a man named Rusty from Ukraine, has caught the attention of all. A few days ago, Rusty dropped a video on his social media to thank Ram Charan for sending medicine and other essentials. "Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his body guard during his stay in our country. He called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife's sickness and lack of medicines", Rusty said.

"Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart", the person said, as he also hopes for the war to end soon." Following this, the actor has been receiving accolades from fans lauding him for helping his bodyguard.

Ram Charan, who acted in 'RRR', had shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. While his stay in Ukraine during the 'RRR' shoot, Ram Charan was assisted by a security person named Rusty, who is a native Ukrainian. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan was worried about Rusty, and hence had called him to know about his well being amid the war scenario. Rusty, who had mentioned about his wife's sickness, also mentioned that the situation was out of hand. RRR: After AP, Telangana govt allows higher ticket prices for Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer

Ram Charan had sent a few essentials along with medicine for the man's wife. This act of generosity by Chiranjeevi's son is being appreciated by folks from the industry.

Talking about RRR, it is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and has been mounted on a huge scale. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

