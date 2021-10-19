Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput's hilarious reaction to Kanya West's change of name to 'Ye'

Netizens went crazy after American rapper Kanya West officially changed his name to 'Ye'. As the new name started trending on social media with people's reactions, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor chimed in with her hilarious reaction. Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira posted a meme that read, "If Kanye West had to introduce himself in Hindi with his new name: Hi mera naam Ye hai. Kya hai? Ye. Ye kya..."

Along with the meme, Mira wrote, "Someone try and trump this," adding a laughing emoticon.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved a petition by the 'Runaway' hitmaker Kanye West to officially change his name as 'Ye', with no middle or last name, reports Deadline. Kanye filed the petition on August 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons. In fact, in 2018, he released an eighth studio album titled 'Ye'. Kanye has called himself Ye on social media for years.

Mira Rajput Ks pretty active on her social media account. Recently, the star wife revealed to her followers that she can play the piano and regrets giving up on her lessons. Taking to Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she can be seen playing piano while Shahid stands and listens to her play. Along with the video, she penned a caption "Here's something you didn't know about me. I can play the piano! Well, I'm out of practice, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear."

"I can't wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can't help but sit down and start playing. But it's the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it," she added.

