Mira Rajput has sweetest birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor, says 'I like me better when I’m with you'

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor! The Bollywood actor has time and again impressed his fans and audience with his characters in the film. Shahid found his happily-ever-after with wife Mira Rajput after meeting her in an arranged marriage set-up. Now, social media is flooded with sweet messages and wishes for the actor on his special day. But the sweetest wish has arrived from his wife Mira and fans can't stop gushing about the two.

Taking to her Instagram, Mira uploaded a picture with Shahid, where she is seen planting a kiss on the actor's cheek. Addressing Shahid as 'baby,' Mira wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you .... Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

Not only professional, but the actor also remains in the limelight for his personal life. Shahid makes it a point to take out time for his family despite the busy schedule.

Shahid's cousin Ishaan Khatter on Thursday took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the Bollywood actor. Ishaan shared a then and now picture with his 'bade bhai' and said that he has always been with him through every turn of his life.

In the collage shared by Ishaan Khatter, the two brothers can be seen flaunting their infectious smiles. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen holding little Ishaan while the other part is from their appearance in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan together.

"Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday," the Dhadak actor wrote.

For those unversed, Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and ever since have been giving us some serious couple goals. The couple has a huge age difference of 14 years but still, they keep up with the spark by being on each other's side. Not just they go to the gym together, they are often seen stepping out for dinner and movie dates.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film Kabir Singh became his first solo 100 crore film. Next up he has sports drama Jersey in line which is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.