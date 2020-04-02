Fan asks Milind Soman’s wife Ankita ‘why so much editing'. Her response is as sweet as honey

Ankita Konwar shared a bikini photo on Instagram

Milins Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a social media sensation. She is a fitness freak as her husband. She keeps on posting her workout videos besides some extremely gorgeous pictures. Her toned physique can make anyone go green with envy. Following the Throwback Thursday culture on Instagram, Ankita shared a photo of herself posing in the bathtub. “#throwback to last year, a time when I was bloody cool for the summer. This year seems to be writing a different chapter though. How’s it going people? #throwbackthursday #lifeinthetimeofcorona #bikini #summervibes #memories #indiangirls.” read the caption.

Ankita looks as fresh as daisy in the tropical print bikini. Soon the post was flooded with comment showering praises on her beauty. “Jaw dropping beauty,” one commented. “Omg too much hottness today, u should be in movies,” another wrote.

Amongst all, there was one comment which captured Ankita's attention. The comment mentioned her visibly lighter skin tone. “Why so much editing with skin tone? I like your dusky skin," the user questioned. Without taking offence, Ankita wrote, "it’s just an Instagram filter honey.”

Two days ago, Ankita shared a video in which she is seen performing her rendition of Adele's song Someone Like You besides playing guitar. She posted the video alongwith the caption: "After climbing stairs for 65 minutes and 20 Surya Namaskars, this is the best my voice could do Plus let’s not forget some ghar ka kaam is also included in my everyday routine. Thankful for that delicious cup of tea on my side, by the mother in law".

For the unversed, after dating for five years, Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018.