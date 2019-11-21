Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman's Thursday throwback picture reminds fans of Jesus Christ

Back in 1995, Milind Soman became a huge female heartthrob and guess what nothing has changed since then! The model, who recently turned 54, still remains the forever crush of every 90's child. Today, the actor took to social media to share a throwback Thursday picture and, netizens can't keep calm. With long tresses and soothing face, the sun-kissed picture of Milind Soman reminds fans of Jesus Christ.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared the picture along with a caption that read, "#throwbackthursday 2003".

As soon as the picture hit the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere as fans couldn't help but comment 'Jesus Christ' on Milind Soman's latest Instagram post.

Comments on Milind Soman's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Milind Soman recently tried his hand at Bihu dance with wife Ankita Konwar. Sharing an adorable video, Ankita wrote, '"The time when Milind Soman tried Bihu ", followed by a smiling emoji. Have a look right here:

Miind and Ankita tied the knot in Alibaug in April 2018 in the presence of close friends and family members. Given Soman is a fitness enthusiast and has been hailed as the Indian Iron Man, he has ensured he makes his wife as rough and tough as him. And one of her posts is proof, where they both participated in back to back hill runs.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page