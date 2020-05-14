Milind Soman shares throwback video of short film when he played an army officer. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman shares throwback video of short film when he played an army officer

Actor Milind Soman has made Thursday interesting for his fans by sharing a throwback video of him as an army officer from a short film. The actor took to Instagram to share the short film Mukti in which Milind played the role of Lt Gen Jacob during the war between Indian and Pakistan in 1971. He also praised his co-actor Yashpal Sharma and director of the film Manu Chobe.

Milind wrote, "#throwbackthursday a short film a couple of years ago about the winning of the Bangladesh war and the role played by Gen JFR Jacob in that amazing victory :) honoured to play Lt General Jacob in this film ‘Mukti’ with #yashpalsharma as Gen Niazi. Really well directed by talented Manu Chobe ! Please watch, it’s only 15min, #thursdayvibes."

This isn't the only time when Milind Soman played the role of an army officer on the big screen. the actor also played the role in popular film 16 December and was much admired by the viewers. The film also starred Danny Denzonpa, Aditi Gowitrikar and Sushant Singh.

During the lockdown, Milind Soman has been actively encouraging fans to take fitness seriously and do exercise daily. A few days ago, Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a video of himself doing push-ups. Interestingly, he had his wife Ankita Konwar sitting on him. He wrote, “Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise. Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy.”

On the work front, Milind Soman was seen as one of the judges alongside Malaika Arora on the reality show Supermodel of the Year. He also starred in the second season of Four More Shots Please!

