Milind Soman's mother pulls off 15 push-ups in saree to celebrate 81st birthday. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDUSHASOMAN Milind Soman's mother pulls off 15 push-ups in saree to celebrate 81st birthday

Supermodel and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never fails to encourage fans by sharing inspirational videos and photos. However this time, it was his mother who proved to be the true fitness inspiration as she executes 15 pushups in a saree at the age of 81. Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind posted a video where his "Aai", or mother, expertly does a round of push-ups, that too clad in a saree and left netizens impressed.

Milind shared the video with a caption stating that he shot the video on July 3, his mother's birthday and that the 'party' consisted of 15 push-ups and 'a jaggery vanilla almond cake' baked by his wife Ankita Konwar. "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy. happy birthday Aai. keep smiling," he wrote.

Seeing her fitness level and stamina, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their awe. Among those who commented was actor Arjun Rampal. "You are incredible," he wrote. Actress Shilpa Shetty found it "inspiring" and said, "Wow this is so inspiring #goals Happy birthday"

A few days ago, Milind stepped outside his house and attempted pull-ups after a long time. "Was able to do 12 pull-ups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdown..shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We don't realise this till we are challenged," he shared.

During the lockdown, Milind kept the fans engaged by sharing interesting work out videos. In one of the videos, he was seen working out with a whole muskmelon as a weight. He also spoke about how much fruit he regularly consumes and how he uses the fruit of the skin. "How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it. I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face," he captioned.

(With IANS inputs)

