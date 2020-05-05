Troll slams Milind Soman for ‘promoting’ his good looks, gets befitting reply

Milind Soman usually remains unfazed by criticism.

Milind Soman's Instagram account is a goldmine for his fans. From his romantic photos with wife Ankita Konwar to his pics in which he is flaunting his chiselled body, Milind's Instagram profile is such that it will make you keep scrolling. Lately, the actor shared a throwback picture that was clicked three decades ago. The photo was clicked in 1990 when Milind was in modelling. As soon as he shared the photo, comments poured in, especially from his female fans. However, there was one follower who was unimpressed.

Milind took this throwback photo to ask his fans about the major change that has happened in their lives or the world in these 30 years. “Its Monday, what can I say? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years? #MondayMood,” he captioned.

Calling Milind 'silly and superficial', the user said that his post gives the impression that being "visually appealing" is all one need for survival. “I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It’s silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it’s a bit dumb,” he commented.

Milind, who usually remains unfazed by criticism replied politely saying,“@shaunnty34 perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad.”

Milind was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please!. In the second season, he plays a gynecologist named Dr. Aamir Warsi.

