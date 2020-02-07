Milind Soman shares nude throwback photo from 1991. Wife Ankita drops mushy comment

Wife Ankita drops a comment on Milind Soman's latest Instagram photo

Milind Soman, 54, enjoys a huge fan following among women. His drool-worthy physique sends his female fans into a frenzy. Recently, the model-cum-actor decided to set the social media on fire with his throwback photo from 1991. Milind Soman shared a black-and-white photo from his modeling days and it was enough to make the internet go gaga.

The photo in which Milind is kneeling in the woods was taken at the Ridge in Delhi. As soon as he shared the photo, it went viral. Wife Ankita Konwar also dropped a mushy comment saying hello to her lover. Ankita wrote, “And that’s exactly why I arrived hello lover.” Milind replied saying ‘all for you’.

Ankita Konwar drops a comment on Milind Soman's photo

Fans showed their admiration in the comment section. ''It’s Thursday and we are in office. Kuch toh rehem karo!,'' a user commented. ''I'm loving the competitive spirit. First @mrkhanna and now himmm Damn, the InstaGods have heard our prayers,'' a comment read. ''More like Throw Caution Thursday. Rahul Khanna and now you. Hai!'' another commented.

For the uninitiated, Milind Soman's nude picture with model Madhu Sapre for a brand shoot back in 90s triggered controversy.

Milind and Ankita married in April 2018 after dating for a couple of years. Milind and Ankita are fitness freaks. They often share fitness-related videos and photos on their social media accounts.

Earlier, Rahul Khanna made his fans' hearts skip a beat with his semi-nude photo which has a mirror to cover his modesty. ''I feel there’s a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time,'' he wrote in the caption.

Besides his ardent fans, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Johar also dropped comments on the actor's post.