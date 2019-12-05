Milind Soman's wife Ankita proposes him for marriage, again, thanks to his Throwback Thursday photo

Milind Soman shared a throwback picture on his Instagram

Milind Soman has been defying the aging process for a long time now. With every picture of his, the ex-supermodel sets a new standard of good looks and his latest Instagram post just re-establishes the fact that he has been slaying with his looks ever since we can remember. Milind took to his Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture of his 38-year-old self. In the picture, Milind is seen posing for the camera in his black shirt. While the entire Instagram was taken by storm by Milind's throwback picture from 2003, it also attracted a super cute reaction from his wife Ankita Konwar. Ankita decided to propose his man for marriage. Again.

Reacting to Milind's picture Ankita wrote, "Shall we get married again?"

Milin Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in April last year, after dating her for more than five years. The 26-year age difference between the couple was much talked about but they proved age is just a number when you are in love. The couple tied the knot in a Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in Alibaug after dating for more than five years.

Milind often takes to his Instagram to treat his fans and them on a walk down the memory lanes with his throwback pictures.

On the work front, Milind was last seen as a judge on MTV’s reality show India's Next Top Model.