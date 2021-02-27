Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness with awwdorable loved-up post

Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are celebrating seven years of togetherness. Milind and Ankita met for the first time seven years ago. They tied the knot in 2018. To mark the occasions, the actor on Saturday took to his Instagram to share a picture of the two of them cuddling. Milind in an adorable post revealed that his favorite place is in Ankita's arms. On the other hand, Ankita shared several pictures of their romantic and heartwarming moments along with a sweet note for the supermodel.

On the photo-sharing app, Milind wrote, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries....#love."

See his post here:

Meanwhile, Ankita posted a bunch of pictures and said, "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you my love, for being you. #blessed."

Reacting to the post, Milind commented, "Miss you so much."

Ankita Konwar got married to Milind Soman in April, 2018 in Alibaug. The couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain in the same year. Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration. The former supermodel is not only known for his impeccable looks but also his health conscious routine even at the age of 54.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please, season 2, where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.