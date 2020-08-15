Miheeka Bajaj dedicates romantic post to husband Rana Daggubati, says 'You make me a better person in life'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEKA Miheeka Bajaj dedicates romantic post to husband Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj became the talk of the town when they tied the knot last weekend in a grand wedding ceremony. Their pictures went viral on social media and fans can't seem to have enough of their mushy photos. Miheeka on Friday shared a bunch of new photos from the ceremony and dedicated a romantic post for her husband Rana Daggubati. The pictures show Rana and Miheeka sharing adorable moments on their special day.

Miheeka's heart-touching note read, "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I've ever dreamt of and so much more! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

Miheeka also shared a post for her brother Samarth Bajaj. Sharing a gorgeous picture from her mehendi ceremony, she wrote, "My rock of Gibraltar" In the picture, while Miheeka shines bright in a pink outfit, her brother is seen wearing a brown suit.

Another post in which she called her mother her solid support, Miheeka gave a glimpse of her mother Bunty Bajaj putting 'kala tika' on her, on her wedding day. Miheeka also dedicated posts for her father and sister. The caption read, "Daddy's girl forever."

Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The duo had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

Miheeka wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony. Complementing the bride's trousseau, the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati sported a light golden dhoti-kurta. The wedding evening also saw Daggubati's industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

