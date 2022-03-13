Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
Meet the 'Bewafa' girl Aroosa Khan in 'Bachchhan Paandey' song

'Saare Bolo Bewafa' actress Aroosa Khan is making her big Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2022 14:40 IST
The track 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' has taken over the Internet. The song features Aroosa Khan, whose energetic dance number caught the eyes of many. A source informs, "Aroosa Khan has become a sensation post the success of the song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' with people showering praises of her confident and effortless dancing skills."

"Interestingly, the day she signed her debut film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is the day she received her law degree. So it's like a double whammy for Aroosa."

The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.

