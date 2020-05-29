Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABA GUPTA Masaba Gupta's throwback photo in swimsuit from Maldives vacation breaks the internet

Ace Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta set the temperature soaring as she shared a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation in a swimsuit. The diva looked sizzling as she is seen soaking up the sun in a strapless, tropical-themed swimsuit from her own collection, with the beach as her backdrop. With the photo, Masaba also hinted towards an announcement and wrote, "A memory, stay tuned." The photo broke the internet in no time and fans flooded her post with compliments.

It is said that Masaba Gupta is currently quarantining with boyfriend Satyadeep Misra in Goa. A recent Mumbai Mirror article stated that the rumored couple reportedly travelled to Goa together for a weekend getaway in March. However, they couldn't make it back to Mumbai due to lockdown and have been staying together since then.

Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena and had filed for divorce last year. On the other hand, Satyadeep got married to Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and they got divorced in 2013.

On a related note, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta who is currently in Mukteshwar and enjoying the picturesque views. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the video in which she is seen telling the fans that she has been using the local commodities for the last 15-20 years. She says, "Local. Maine yeh local pichhle 15-20 din se shuru kiya hai. Yahan Mukteshwar mein ek gaon mein ladies hain jinke paas iss waqt waise bhi koi kaam nahi hai kyunki tourists nahi hain. Maine unse yeh sweater banwaye hain (I have started buying local goods over the past 15-20 days. There is this village here in Mukteshwar, where there are ladies who have no jobs because there are no tourists. I asked them to make me a sweater)."

