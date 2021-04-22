Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANUSHICHHILLAR Manushi Chhillar roots for vegetarianism on Earth Day 2021

Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar features in a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, that encourages everyone to ditch meat on the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday. She says, for her, staying vegetarian was a personal choice that she made long back. In the campaign, Manushi wears a crown made of broccoli, asparagus, and tomatoes.

"For me, staying vegetarian was a personal choice that I made long back. I also wanted to concentrate on how that impacts my overall fitness. Food is a personal choice and we must eat what we feel is best for us, but my friends at PETA India and I encourage everyone to give being vegetarian a try for Earth Day and beyond if they so choose," Manushi said.

She added that meat-free meals are kinder to the planet and animals, and better for health.

"I encourage everyone to give them a try for Earth Day and beyond," Manushi concluded.

The debutante joins Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and many other celebrities who've teamed up with PETA India to promote healthy, humane meat-free meals.