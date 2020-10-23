Image Source : TWITTER/@BAJPAYEEMANOJ Manoj Bajpayee would take 4 hours to get his look right for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

It would take actor Manoj Bajapayee over four hours to get ready for his numerous avatars in the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhai.

The film, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has Bajpayee playing a detective who habitually slips into multiple disguises.

In the trailer, the actor is seen in the guise of a beggar, an old dabbawala, a turbaned Sikh, and a Maharashtrian woman in a nauvari saree, prosthetic work in place.

On Friday Bajpayee posted an Instagram video, created on time-lapse and showing the actor undergoing hours of dress-up procedure for his many looks in the film.

"Here's a sneak peek into the mystery surrounding the national man of mystery! #SurajPeMangalBhari releasing this Diwali," he wrote as the caption.

"Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" tells the story of a wedding detective agency that runs background checks on prospective grooms.

