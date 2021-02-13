Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee's 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' to premiere on ZEE5 in March

The murder mystery Silence has been confirmed for an OTT release on March 26, tweeted lead actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday. The film also features Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles. Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film is about a woman's mysterious disappearance.

"When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman, whose corpse is discovered by trekkers a day later. The film also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

Meanwhile, Manoj will also be seen in the second season of "The Family Man", which has been slated for release in summer. He is also working on his upcoming film Dispatch, a thriller set against the backdrop of crime journalism. The actor recently shared the news that he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film Despatch. Being directed by Kanu Behl of "Titli" fame, the film unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee is essaying a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share his excitement about being on the film's set. Manoj posted a picture on Instagram from the set and captioned it: "Back to where it feels like home. Despatch commences shoot."