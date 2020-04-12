Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in Uttarakhand

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March. The actors came to Ramgarh, around 45 km from here, on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced. Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains.

While in the mountains, Deepak Dobriyal joined his Angrezi Medium costars to watch the film's premiere on Dismey+ Hotstar. Radhika Madan shared a screenshot of the actors including Irrfan and Pankaj Tripathi and wrote, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW! " Along with the actors, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan are also seen chatting in the video call.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home. While in isolation, bored Neena is catching up on sewing in the house. "Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video she shared a few days back. In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learned to stitch. On Tuesday, Neena, who is currently spending time at her home in Mukteshwar, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

(With PTI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page