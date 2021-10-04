Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OTT_RELEASE Manoj Bajpayee calls late father 'sole support' behind his Bollywood journey

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently lost his father, has thanked all those who checked in on him and sent their love to him during this tough time. R.K Bajpayee, 83 passed away on Sunday morning. He was was very critical in the past few days. Taking to Twitter, Manoj also spoke about how his father RK Bajpayee supported him to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

"Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all," he wrote.

Have a look at the same here:

After hearing about the news of is father's demise, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project. His father was laid to rest at 1.30 p.m. at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi.

In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj had spoken about how his father pushed him to complete his studies before pursuing his passion for acting. "I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," he had shared.

On the professional front, the actor recently won an award for his role in 'The Family Man 2' web series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021.