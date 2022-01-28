Manish Malhotra's get-together is all about glamour with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANISH MALHOTRA INSIDE Manish Malhotra’s get-together

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together, featuring various B-town celebrities. The dinner was attended by the 'Gehraiyaan' team including actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra. Also present in the house was Ananya's rumored boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Taking to his social media handles, Manish Malhotra made sure to treat his fans with amazing pictures from the get-together. In one of the pictures, Manish posed with the Gehraiyaan squad, while in the other, he posed with Sara Ali Khan, who looked beautiful in black.

In another group picture, Manish posed with Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and director Karan Johar. In no time, Deepika Padukone reposted the picture and captioned it with 'World’s Best Host' sticker. Keeping it casual, Deepika opted for a pink sweater. On the other hand, Janhvi and Sara were twinning in black. Talking about Karan, he was seen donning an oversized red and white hoodie for the outing.

Image Source : INSTA/MANISH MALHOTRA Manish Malhotra with Gehraiyaan squad

Image Source : INSTA/MANISH MALHOTRA Manish Malhotra with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTA/MANISH MALHOTRA Manish Malhotra with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

A few days ago, Manish had shared glimpses on social media of another get-together featuring Karan Johar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita. Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in all-black outfits. Karan joined them in a chic Gucci co-ord set, while Amrita opted for a colourful outfit.

Image Source : INSTA/MANISH MALHOTRA Kareena, Malaika, Manish & Karan Johar's lunch date

Meanwhile, talking about Gehraiyaan, the film looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Recently, Deepika Padukone said on-screen intimacy is not an easy task and she credited filmmaker Shakun Batra for creating a safe environment on the sets of the film.

Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will release on streaming service Prime Video on February 11.