Mandira Bedi's first Instagram post after husband Raj Kaushal's death is heartbreaking

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi suffered a huge personal loss when her husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack on June 30. The last rites of the 49-year-old were performed by Mandira herself along with their industry friends-- Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary. The TV presenter has been keeping away from social media for a while, on Monday shared a few photographs on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her late husband, both of them smiling at the camera. The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead.

As soon as she shared the post, condolence comments started pouring in from not just her fans but various celebrities including-- Harbhajan Singh, Mithila Palkar, Armaan Malik, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Adah Khan, Adhuna Bhabani, Gaurav Gera, Saina Nehwal and others. Shakti Mohan wrote, "Love and prayers for you and your family. God bless you all" while Aashka Goradia commented three hearts emojis. Delnaaz Irani posted, "lots of strength and prayers."

Have a look at Mandira's Instagram post here:

Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

Just a day back, she changed her profile picture on Instagram to a black screen as a mark of mourning. See it here:

A prayer meet in remembrance of Raj was kept at the couple's Mumbai house on Saturday and was attended by a number of industry figures like-- Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, actor Ashish Chowdhry's wife Samita.

For those unversed, Raj and Mandira got married in the year 1999 and were blessed with a son Vir on June 17, 2011. They decided to adopt Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year. On the professional front, Raj is known for directing movies like-- Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai?. Apart from this, he has even produced filmmaker Onir’s film 'My Brother… Nikhil.'