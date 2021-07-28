Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday, shares family pic with Raj Kaushal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday

Actress Mandira Bedi and her late husband Raj Kaushal had flown to Madhya Pradesh last year to welcome their adopted daughter Tara. Today (July 28th), the little munchkin celebrated one year with her new family. Mandira took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with tara and also shared their family picture featuring her late husband Raj Kaushal. The pictures sum up Tara's loving relationship with her new family.

Mandira Bedi wrote, "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much"

Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal succumbed to a heart attack on June 30, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends. Mandira had performed her husband's last rites. She is playing the role of a strong mom for her kids Veer and Tara now after losing her partner.

Almost a month after Kaushal's death, Bedi recently shared a new post and wrote that it was time to begin again. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Time to #beginagain. My #dailyaffirmation (sic)."

Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Veer and daughter Tara. A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.