Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALLIKA SHERAWAT Mallika Sherawat's Parisian vacation is all about glamour and perfect clicks!

Actress Mallika Sherawat left her fans impressed with her appearance in various films like Murder, Hiss, Welcome, etc. The actress checked into Paris, a few days ago and has been actively posting pictures and videos from her vacation. Recently, she visited Louvre Museum. The actress treated fans and friends with some stunning pictures on her Instagram. Posting pictures from Louvre Museum, she wrote: "At the famous @museelouvre, can’t wait to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa."

Sharing a glimpse from her day there, Mallika wrote "Paris is a city to fall in love with." See the posts here:

Mallika earlier shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen chilling with her pet. The video begins with Mallika stepping out of her house, twirling and spending time by the pool. In the video, she is seen coming out from the multi-coloured kaftan with a flower tucked behind her ear. She talks to her dog, climbs down steps, walks in the lush green garden and dips her feet in the pool as her video is being shot. She did not caption her post but added various hashtags like #happiness #positivemindset #decisions #joyinthejourney #confidence #positivemind with her post.

Have a look at her video here:

For those unversed, Mallika made her foray into the Bollywood industry in the year 2003 and has even been a part of international projects like The Myth with Jackie Chan and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. Every year, her appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival gains attention.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor share a glimpse of their Thursday workout sessions