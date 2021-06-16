Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALLIKADUA Mallika Dua pens note for mother after immersing her ashes

Actress-comedian Mallika Dua penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr Padmavati Dua on Wednesday after immersing her ashes. "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy," Mallika wrote in an Instagram post.

"That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama," she added.

Dr Dua and her husband, eminent journalist Vinod Dua, were battling Covid-19 for quite some time and Mallika kept sharing their health updates.

Dr Dua succumbed to Covid on June 11. Sharing the sad news, Mallika had written: "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I k now. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life..."

"It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she further wrote.

On the occassion of Mother's Day last month, Mallika made a social media post wishing her mom a speedy recovery. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day my cute girl @chinnadua, please get well soon? The monkeys in the balcony are waiting for you. Plus I really miss throwing tantrums."

Chinna Dua is survived by husband Vinod Dua, besides daughters Mallika and Bakul.