Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James dies at 31; days before his debut film release

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James dies at 31

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away leaving everyone shocked and sad. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis lately and succumbed to it on February 24. He was aged 31. Unfortunately, he died just a few days before the release of his debut film 'Nancy Rani'. Aju Varghese, who worked with Manu James in the debut film paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about his untimely demise. "Gone too soon brother. Prayers," Varghese wrote.

Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Manu James' first film, too reacted to the news. "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you," she wrote.

Manu debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He worked as a child actor in the 2004 film 'I am Curious' directed by Sabu James. Manu James has also worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. His funeral was held on Sunday.



