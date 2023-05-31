Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away; last rites to be held today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Harish Pengan

Renowned Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for a liver ailment. He was 49. He was suffering from liver ailments, film industry sources said. Harish was admitted to the hospital early this month following stomach pain and after certain medical tests, it was diagnosed that his condition was serious.

The doctors had suggested a liver transplant and Pengan's twin sister agreed to be the donor but as they did not have Rs three million for it, the actor's friends started to raise funds. However, Pengan's condition deteriorated and he passed away on 3.25 p.m.

The actor is known for films like 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham', 'Honey Bee 2.5', 'Vellaripattanam', 'Jaane Mann', 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', 'Priyan Ottathilanu', 'Jo and Jo', and 'Minnal Murali'. Harish Pengan was last seen in the recently released Malayalam film Charles Enterprises. He began his career in 2011 with the movie Note Out directed by Kutty Naduvil.

The last rites of the actor will be held today (Wednesday, May 31), his family said. Members of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and actors Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese among others expressed grief over the untimely demise of the actor.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News