Malaika Arora trolled brutally for wearing gymwear for Covid vaccination

Malaika Arora is fully vaccinated against the deadly Coronavirus. The diva announced the same on Instagram informing that she has received the second vaccine shot against Covid-19. Malaika posted pictures from the vaccination centre of getting the jab. In the photos, Malaika is seen wearing comfortable gym activewear. She is casually dressed in a black and white sports bra, track pants, and a layering of a summer sweatshirt thrown on one side.

While Malaika more than often manages to impress everyone with her sartorial choices, netizens didn't appreciate what she chose to wear while getting vaccinated. In the comment section Malaika was brutally trolled for wearing gymwear to the vaccination center.

Commenting on Malaika's post, an Instagram user wrote that her outfit confused him if she went to the vaccination centre or the gym. Whereas, taking a jab at her another quipped showing off skin was not required here. A user also called her outfit choice gross. However, there were many who appreciated Malaika for promoting vaccination drive. A user also lauded her not pulling down the mask when posing for paparazzi after getting the jab.

Meanwhile, in her post, Malaika thanked doctors and nurses at the vaccination centre, for their contribution in the accompanying caption.

"No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontlin e warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealt hdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated" she wrote .

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show "Super Dancer 4".