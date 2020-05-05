Malaika Arora misses parents, sister Amrita amid lockdown, shares throwback family photo

For people who have been staying away from their family or parents, the lockdown is being pretty harsh for them because of the fact that they could not see or meet their loved ones until it's all over. And similar is the case with Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora who has been self-isolating away from her parents--mother Joyce, father Anil Arora and sister Amrita Arora during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. It has been 50 days since they haven't met each other and so she took to social media to express their love and shared a black and white family portrait of the four of them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Tuesday shared the photo along with a caption that read, "50 days n counting .... miss u guys." Have a look:

As soon as she uploaded it, her sister Amrita was quick to respond to her feelings and commented, "Miss you’ll toooo much." Not just her even actress Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis on the same.

A few days back, she shared an adorable throwback picture with her son Arhaan in which he was seen kissing his mama's cheeks. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )... don't take life for granted. Stay positive and don't wipe that smile off your face."

Meanwhile, have a look at how she's spending her lockdown:

On the professional front, she was last seen judging reality show Supermodel Of The Year. She's known for her dance performances in songs like--Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Munni Badnaam from Dabangg, Hoth Rasiley from Welcome among others.

