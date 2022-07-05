Malaika Arora trolled for 'trying to be Kim Kardashian' as she wears THIS under a see-through gown

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYUPDATE_ Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, once again got trolled by the netizens for copying American model Kim Kardashian's look at the recently held Femina Miss India 2022 event in Mumbai. Designed by celebrity designer Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika opted for a golden shimmery, deep neckline see-through gown with a fishtail end, completing her look with slicked-back hair, nude makeup and red nail paints, looking drop-dead gorgeous, as she posed in front of the shutterbugs.

She accessorised her outfit with a plunging neckline and matching rings. Known as the 'Fitness Queen', Malaika was one of the jury members at the gala event along with actors Neha Dhupia and Dino Morea. As it was a see-through gown, her contrasting innerwear gathered attention from the netizens.

Post that her outfit was compared to American Model Kim Kardashian's see-through gown looks. The 'Munni Badnam Hui' dancer donned a dark-coloured inner-wear with her golden shimmery outfit, for which she faced a lot of backlash on social media. "Trying to be Kim Kardashian," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "She could of just wear her bra and underwear .outrageous wanna be Kylie an Riann an Beounce lost of decency". Well, Malaika surely snatched the limelight in her muted gold embroidered gown. ALSO READ: Miss India World 2022: Sini Shetty's age, pics, height, family, education and everything else you need to know

Meanwhile, the coveted title of Femina Miss India was won by Karnataka's 21-year-old Sini Shetty on Sunday. The young girl was crowned at the JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. She will represent India at Miss World 2022. Apart from her, the country even got its beauty queens in Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.

The event was attended by celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika, and others.

(With ANI inputs)