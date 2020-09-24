Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESHMANJREKAR/AAYUSHSHARMA Mahesh Manjrekar to direct Aayush Sharma starrer gangster drama: Reports

Actor Aayush Sharma is all set to star in a gangster drama titled 'Guns Of North' which as per reports is the official remake of the Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern. And now the latest reports suggest that Abhiraj Minawala who was previously directing the film has now been replaced by Mahesh Manjrekar. The actor will now be seen helming the film which will be made under Salman Khan’s home production. The film will be shot in the real locations and the makers amid the lockdown have been preparing for the script. Another change was made after which the superstar who was earlier playing the role of a Sikh cop has now dropped out as an actor from the film.

The reports in Mumbai Mirror states, "During the final narration last month, both Salman and his team acknowledged that reworking the script had taken away the essence of the Marathi film, which was a rustic gangster drama set in the heartland. And it was decided that he would drop out as an actor from the film and they would stick to the original script."

Taking about Manjrekar, he was a part of 'Mulshi Pattern' which is why his recommendation was made to Salman. The report further read, "He has helmed Vaastav and City of Gold in the past and this film is in a similar space, making him the ideal choice. Mahesh will have multiple acting workshops with Aayush in October. The script is almost locked, the idea is to take it on floors by November."

The director is now working upon bringing an ensemble cast and it is expected that many Marathi actors can also be taken on board.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be busy with his reality show Bigg Boss 14 which is all set to premiere on October 3. Apart from his, he will even have a 10-day schedule of the Prabhudheva-directed action thriller Radhe in Mumbai.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage