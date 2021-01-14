Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and others extend Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes

Bollywood and South Indian celebrities on Thursday took to social media and wished fans on the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2021 festivals. Extending warm wishes, celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Rakulpreet Singh and others shared their memories. They also wished for a better year than 2020 and that happiness governs everyone's life this year.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself and wishes his friends and family. he added, "Be responsible, be safe!" On the other ahnd, Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive."

Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive 🙏🤗 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 14, 2021

Other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Chiranjeevi and others other shares heartwarming posts to wish their fans on the happy occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Check out their wishes here-

இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்🙂🙂🙂 — arulnithi tamilarasu (@arulnithitamil) January 14, 2021

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள் ❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) January 14, 2021

Wishing you all a very happy Sankranti!!💐🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2021