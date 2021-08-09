Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu birthday: Namrata Shirodkar shares mushy post for her 'man who defines love'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 46th birthday today on August 9. To mark his day special, his beautiful wife Namrata Shirodhkar shared a mushy picture on Instagram along with an adorable message. She wrote, "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh."

Soon after her post, fans and friends of the south superstar flooded the comments section with their love and well wishes. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh." Shilpa Shirodkar said, "Happpppppppy happpppppppy birthday Mahesh. Happiness to you in abundance forever." Chunky Panday and Avinash Gowariker also dropped their birthday wishes.

Several celebraties also took to their social media platforms to wish the actor.

Having made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979, Mahesh quit acting to focus on his studies. He returned to the screen after nine years as a lead in 'Raja Kumarudu' opposite Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta. One of the good-looking actors of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is also known as the 'Greek God of Tollywood.' In his two-decade-long journey as a protagonist, Mahesh has managed to earn great box-office numbers through his films.

Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot on 10th February 2005. The couplke is blessed with two kids, daughter Sitara and son Gautam.

On the work front, Mahesh's upcoming projects include Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by Parasuram.