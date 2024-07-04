Junaid Khan reacts to Maharaj trending at Netflix's second spot in 22 countries, says its a collective win

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Maharaj is trending on Netflix at second spot in 22 countries

Maharaj, a Netflix and YRF Entertainment production, has appeared in 22 countries' global non-English top ten lists. The film, which debuted on June 21 and starred Junaid Khan in his first part together with Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari (in a special appearance), attracted an astounding 5.3 million views in its second week of release. Now its lead actor and Aamir Khan's son has reacted to the milestone.

Here's what Junaid Khan said

Junaid Khan called this feat a team win. “I’m only thankful for the love, the appreciation, as well as the feedback that people have given me for my debut. I congratulate my producer YRF, my director Siddharth P. Malhotra, Jaideep sir, Sharvari, Shalini and every cast and crew member at this special moment. This is our collective win. We made a special film that Netflix has taken to the world and it is resonating with audiences everywhere,” the debutant said.

A legal battle and win

After accomplishing this, the movie shot to the top of Netflix's non-English top ten list, ranking number two. The film, which is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, has struck a chord with viewers because of its gripping story and superb acting, highlighting the strength of this incredible teamwork. However, the release of the film was not a cakewalk. The makers had to go through a legal battle to release the film on Netflix. A PIL was filed in the Gujarat High Court stating that the film can hurt religious sentiments. And the film was postponed hours before its release.

However, the Gujarat High Court observed that Maharaj did not target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect as alleged by its members, who had filed a petition against the release of the film, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments. The court said that the film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix.

