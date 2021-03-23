Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit, Waheeda Rehman are sight to behold as they perform on Paan Khaye Saiyaan Humaro | WATCH

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with a beautiful surprise as she took to her Instagram and dropped a video with legendary actress Waheeda Rehman from the sets of her ongoing reality show Dance Deewane 3. The two ladies who are the epitome of grace can be seen dancing to the tunes of Waheeda Rehman's popular 60s song ‘Paan Khaaye Saiyaan Humaro’ from the movie Teesri Kasam.

Madhuri wrote the lyrics of the song in the caption, "पान खाये सैंयाँ हमारो"

Indeed, the video of the two ladies is a sight to behold. In the video, Madhuri is looking breathtakingly beautiful in an indo- western outfit. She wore a white shirt and a bright pink lehenga, which gave a luxurious bohemian vibe. On the other side, Waheeda Rehman was oozing charm in a bright yellow saree.

Waheeda Rehman will grace the stage of Dance Deewane 3 in the upcoming episode. The video was just a teaser of the unlimited entertainment and dfun that the audience will get to witness in the dance reality show's new episodes.

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit took the internet by storm as she shared pictures of her look from the upcoming episode on social media. The actress captioned one of the pictures, "नज़ाकत"

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series, being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma banner.

Madhuri is the judge of the dance reality show Dance Deewane alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.