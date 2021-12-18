Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHRIRAMNENE Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene's son Arin return home for holidays

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene's son Arin, who studies abroad, returned home on Saturday to spend the holidays with his family. The happy father took to his Instagram handle and shared a family photo announcing his son's return. The picture featured him and Madhuri with their children Arin and Ryan.

Alongside the picture, Shriram wrote, "Arin's back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything."

Madhuri had married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She then relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will soon be debuting in the digital world through the upcoming suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.