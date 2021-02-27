Madhuri Dixit says songs like 'Choli ke peeche', 'Ek do teen', 'Chane ke khet' put her to test

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene revealed that there are a lot of songs that were difficult for her. The actress said performances in the songs like Choli ke piche kya hai, Chane ke khet mein, Ke sera sera, Ek do teen and Tamma tamma put her to test. "There are a lot of songs which were difficult for me. But the ones which really put me to test were performances like Choli ke piche kya hai, Chane ke khet mein, Ke sera sera, Ek do teen and Tamma tamma," Madhuri, who is currently seen as judge in "Dance Deewane 3", said.

"While these were some of the most difficult songs that I danced on, they are also the most memorable ones," she added.

Madhuri feels choreography in films has become more challenging.

"Choreography in movies is definitely more challenging today. These days, dance involves a lot of leaps and there are several new techniques for lifts as well. The choreography these days has a lot of physical movements compared to before," she said.

The actress pointed out that there were no stunts in dance before, but now if one wants to become an all-round dancer, one should be skilled in stunts, too.

"It is definitely more challenging. The young kids who are six and seven also dance well at such a small age. I wonder what magic they will do later!" she said.

Recently, Madhuri thanked her fans for their continuous love and support as she crossed the 22 million followers mark on Instagram. The 53-year-old actor celebrated the moment by posting a picture of herself from the sets of her reality show "Dance Deewane".

"22 Million strong. Thank you," Dixit wrote on her Instagram story.

On the Professional front, Madhuri will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series, being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic banner. Dixit recently told PTI that she will wrap up the show by the end of next month. Johar is serving as a creative producer on the series, which is being directed by Sri Rao. Dixit previously collaborated with Netflix for her Marathi production, "15th August".

(With IANS Inputs)