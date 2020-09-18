Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit's family pitches in to help out with her kitchen garden

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been nurturing a passion for gardening all through the lockdown months, and she has often been sharing glimpses of her kitchen garden with fans on social media. Madhuri, who gets help from husband Sriram Nene and their two sons in her gardening outings, wrote on Instagram: "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting."

Along with the note, she posted a video showing how the whole family gets involved with their kitchen garden. She tagged the post #ExperiencesOverThings. "Together we plant, together we see it grow," Madhuri captioned the video.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit completed 36 years in Bollywood with her film Abodh. The actor said she didn't imagine her journey would take her so far. Madhuri initially aspired to study microbiology, but discontinued her studies to focus on films. She made her big screen debut at the age of 16 with director Hiren Nag's 1984 drama "Abodh", co-starring Tapas Paul. To celebrate the occasion, the actor hosted an AskMe session on Twitter and interacted with fans.

When asked how would she summarise her almost four decade-long career, Madhuri, 53, said, "One thrilling rollercoaster ride.

Though she was noticed for her performance in her debut, the actor found her breakthrough four years later with N Chandra's "Tezaab". The song "Ek Do Teen" from the 1988 hit film, picturised on Madhuri, catapulted her to stardom and also marked the beginning of her long-standing partnership with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last month.

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During lockdown, she made her singing debut with an English song titled "Candle".

