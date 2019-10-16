Madhuri Dixit and husband Sriram Nene's exotic vacation photos will leave you starry-eyed

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene holidaying in Seychelles to celebrate 20th marriage anniversary

Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl Madhur Dixit took to her Instagram to share pictures from her vacation in Seychelles with husband Dr. Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Rayaan.

The couple is reported to be on a getaway to celebrate their 20th marriage anniversary and Madhuri shared moments from her vacation with family

Madhuri posted a video on her Instagram story where the actor could be seen feeding a turtle with green leaves. The actress wrote, ‘Meet My New Friends’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of Madhuri Dixit's video story on Instagram

Madhuri also shared a selfie with husband, Dr Sriram Nene twinning in hats and sunglasses

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit's vacation pictures

Madhuri Dixit's vacation pictures

Madhuri broke million hearts when the Dhak- Dhak girl decided to tie the knot with America-based doctor, Sriram Nene. The couple vowed to spend their lives together on October 17, 1999 and Madhuri left Bollywood films to shift her base in America but her love for films brought her back to Mumbai , the actress made her comeback with Yashraj’s ‘Aaja Nachle’.

20 years after their marriage the love between the couple hasn’t faded away and their pictures are living proof of the never-ending love between them.

One the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen Abhishek Varman's multi starrer Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.