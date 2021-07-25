Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit's beautiful dance to the tunes of 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' sweeps the internet | Watch

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit treated fans with a special video of her grooving to the popular song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala', by Shashaa Tirupati on Sunday. Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip where she can be seen performing to the popular song on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

In the video shared by the 'Kalank' actor, she could be seen giving priceless expressions while lip-syncing to the song.

Clad in a dark blue suit, Madhuri looked extremely gorgeous, while carrying subtle pink makeup with her hair tied into a simple ponytail. To accessorise the look, the veteran actor wore matching jewellery inclusive of jhumkas and bangles. Within hours of posting the video clip, scores of the Madhuri's fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons for her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Her latest big-screen appearance was "Kalank" in 2019, the same year she turned producer with the Marathi film "15 August". Dixit Nene is set to make her digital debut in "Finding Anamika", a Netflix series in which she plays a global superstar, wife and mother. She currently serves as a judge on the third season of the Colors TV dance reality show "Dance Deewane", alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

-with ANI inputs