Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LUVIENA LODH, MAHESHBHATT_1984 Luviena Lodh claims Mahesh Bhatt is trying to throw her out of her house

Actress Luviena Lodh has alleged that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been trying to evict her from her house since she filed a case against him. Sharing a video on Instagram, Luviena claimed that the Bhatt are into drugs and have been supplying the same to other actors as well. She alleged that actors Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi are among Bollywood stars to whom her husband Sumit Sabharwal regularly supplied drugs. She said, "Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of the industry. If you don't play by his rules, he destroys your career and life." Furthermore, she stated if anything happens to her or her family, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, and Kumkum Sehgal should be considered responsible for it.

Mahesh Bhatt files defamation case again Luviena Lodh

The Bhatts refused all allegations leveled against them by the actress and also filed a defamation suit on Monday in Bombay High Court seeking one crore rupees in damages from Lodh. Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt have also sought an order restraining her from making false claims against them in future.

Reacting to the defamation suit, Luviena Lodh said, "Today, I appeared in the court at 3pm. In their plea, the Bhatt brothers said I should delete the video which I have uploaded on social media. They further added that the accusations which I have made against them are false but the court has told them that I shouldn't be forced to delete videos. I am not making any defamatory statements. I am telling the truth and I stand by it."

Amyra Dastur considers legal action

Since Luviena Lodh named Amyra Dastur in her allegation that she used to take drugs from the Bhatts, the actress has said that she is considering legal action against Lodh. "We refer to the statement in relation to our Client 'Ms. Amyra Dastur' AKA 'Ms. Amy Dastur' with the video recently released by one Ms. Luviena Lodh. Accordingly, on instructions and on behalf of our client, it is clarified that the said video contains false statements relating to our client and that our client is convinced that the same is published with an aim to defame and cause harm, injury and damage to the reputation of our client," read a statement signed by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar on behalf of Amyra Dastur.

"Our client completely refutes all such statements referring to her in the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same," the statement added.

Sumit Sabherwal denies drug charges

Luviena Lodh's husband Sumit Sabherwal has also denied drug charges and has claimed that the names of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are being sullied solely due to his pending matrimonial dispute with his wife.

Reacting to the video, Sumit's lawyers said in a statement: "We stand concerned for our client Mr Sumit Sabherwal. The claims and contents of the video being circulated by our client's estranged wife Mrs Luviena Lodh are denied in toto. Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr Mahesh Bhatt and Mr Mukesh Bhatt is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife."

The lawyer also said that Sumit was only an employee of Vishesh films, which is owned by Mahesh and Mukhesh Bhatt. The statement said: "It is made amply clear that our client is merely an employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brothers, as falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video in the question."

