Looop Lapeta Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin race against time in powerful Netflix thriller

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin shared the first trailer of their upcoming Netflix film 'Looop Lapeta'. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run. It featured actors Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the lead roles. Dropping the trailer, which introduces us to Taapsee's character Savi and her lover Satya (Tahir), the actress wrote, "50 lakh 50 min Can Savi save Satya in time? @tahirrajbhasin. Looop Lapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production , directed by @bhatiaaakash , coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. #LooopLapeta."

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend Savi (played by Taapsee) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir), when he loses cash belonging to a mobster. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Taapsee Pannu, playing the role of Savi said, "Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, Looop Lapeta will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix!"

Expressing his excitement, Tahir Raj Bhasin said,"I am so excited to have my second project release with Netflix within a span of a month and to now begin the adrenalin rush of Satya and Savi’s rollercoaster ride against time. Their electric chemistry will make you laugh, cry and leave you on the edge through the consequences of the couple’s wild choices."

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, Looop Lapeta is a fully packaged entertainer that brings together the elements of comedy, thriller and romance.

The film will premiere on 4th February 2022, on Netflix!