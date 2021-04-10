Lockdown yoga: Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks Taimur as he does a cute stretch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan

A stretch before nap or stretch after yoga? Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got fans scratching their heads as she shared a cute picture of son Taimur Ali Khan stretching on a yoga mat. In the adorable picture, the toddler can be seen flexing his arms and legs on a casual Saturday afternoon. Giving it a hilarious spin, Kareena captioned the photo as, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know. #LockdownYoga (sic)."

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Taimur's aunt Saba commented on the photo writing, "Love him ...LOADS, Stay safe..my Jaan Tim (sic)." Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister and jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahani too dropped a heart emoji on the post. Whereas, Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “He’s looking taller tim Tim.” Check out the post:

Meanwhile, a weekend lockdown has been imposed in some parts of the country as coronavirus cases see a sharp rise. In such a scenario, most of the celebrities are preferring to stay at home and have been urging everybody to follow covid safety protocols. India reported 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Of these, Maharashtra reported 58,993 cases, Chhattisgarh 10,662 cases, Uttar Pradesh 9,695, Delhi 8,521 cases and Karnataka 7,955 within a span of 24 hours.

With 1.45 lakh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the biggest single-day spike ever on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry. India reported 794 deaths, the highest fatalities in a day since October 18, 2020.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress had returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby. Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women's Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram.

After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

