Lockdown or no lockdown? Sleepy Kartik Aaryan needs an answer. See pic

Lockdown or no lockdown? The question has been on everyone's mind these days and so wonders Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor took to his social media handle and put out a query for his fans. On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself, half asleep. In the picture, the actor is seen covering one side of half of his face with his hand. "Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown," he asked in his caption.

For those unversed, Kartik had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. After recovering, he had even treated himself to a brand new Lamborghini Urus. The actor bought a swanky Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crore from Italy. It is said that his four-wheeled monster had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik just couldn't wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources revealed that Kartik had to pay an extra half a crore to get the car as little early.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a video of him posing with his car. In the caption, he wrote, "Kharid li.... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon."

On the work front, Kartik has starting shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

On the work front, Kartik has starting shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in the film Dhamaka which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.