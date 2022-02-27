Kangana Ranaut praises Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani, says 'aapke saamne sab paani kum chai hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif featured in remix of Tip Tip Barsa Paani

On the grand premiere of her reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut was in her element. She introduced the participating contestants and set the stage for the 'toughest' reality show. Lock Upp will be streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji from now on.

At the grand premiere night, Kangana was joined by Raveena Tandon. They talked about the show and Kangana seemingly took a dig at Katrina Kaif while praising Raveena for her Mohra song with Akshay Kumar-- Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song was remixed for the film Sooryavanshi and featured Akshay and Katrina Kaif. The remix has been facing criticism from a section of the viewers and in the presence of Raveena, Kangana said no one can do Tip Tip Barsa Paani better than her.

She said, "Aapke Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai." Even Raveena was all praise for the Manikarnika actress and said, "Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai."

Meanwhile, Kangana-hosted reality show Lock Upp has introduced contestants Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj. Others set to enter the show Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat.

Lock Upp hit a roadblock just before its premiere recently when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, the court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned. With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be a unique concept in a reality show in the country. ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Lock Upp is produced by Endemol Shine India.