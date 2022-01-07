Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MITHILA PALKAR Little Things actress Mithila Palkar tests positive for COVID-19

'Little Things' fame Mithila Palkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. On Friday, Mithila took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news with her followers. "Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is so far fine. " That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past io days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask .........s.p.s up, stay safe and hang in there," she added.

Apart from Mithila, Mahesh Babu, Kubbra Sait and Vishal Dadlani among others are also currently battling COVID-19.

On Friday, Kubra took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers. "Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid--19," she wrote.

Kubbra also urged those who came in contact with her to undergo a home test. "If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," she added.

On the work front, Mithila was last seen in Little Things season 4. Produced by Dice Media and directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, the show, as the title suggests, captures the everyday little moments in the life of a young couple and unwraps all complexities and wholesome moments of modern relationships.