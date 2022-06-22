Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda's cryptic post raises curiosity, fans anticipate '10 days solid plan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Liger: Vijay Deverakonda

Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the inception of the film, fans have been demanding the makers to share the updates with them. Ahead of kickstarting the film's promotions, Vijay on Wednesday sent the Internet into a meltdown after he shared a cryptic post leaving his fans confused. However, the actor comforted them by stating that he has a plan for his fans as he mentioned in his tweet, "Know that I hear you.. your man has always got a plan. "10" #Liger.

Liger is special for Vijay and his fans as it will mark his debut in Bollywood. His fans were quick to anticipate that their favourite star has a 'big plan.' While some guessed that he will be starting the promotions of the film in ten days, others shared that they are hoping him to drop the teaser/trailer of the film. A fan wrote, "@TheDeverakonda Back To Promotions. Just Wait For Few Days." Another said, "He's the only one who is taking our expectations and working for that!" A user also tweeted, "India Wide Madness On Aug25th."

The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, began production in 2019. Mike Tyson has also been roped in the film. Liger is now scheduled to open in theatres on August 25, 2022.