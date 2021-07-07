Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KALIKARVIJJU Legendary actor Dilip Kumar to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 98-year-old breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. Late legendary actor will be accorded a state funeral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued the instructions regarding the same.

Dilip Kumar's mortal remains will be laid to rest at Mumbai's Juhu kabristan this evening. Sharing more details about the last rites, Dilip Kumar's spokesperson Faisal Farooqui took to the former's Twitter account and wrote, "Burial today at 5pm..Juhu qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai."

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a shortlived glimmer of hope."With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu.

